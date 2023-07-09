Catholic Priest Dead After Night Out with Lover in Murang’a

A Catholic priest based in Nairobi has passed away.

43-year-old Joseph Kariuki is reported to have died at a hotel in Murang’a where he is said to have checked in with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Kariuki, the police said, died on Saturday.

The deceased was in the company of a lady at the Monalisa hotel in Murang’a county where they had checked in for the night.

A police report indicates that the deceased served at St Peter’s Parish in Ruai and was also a farmer in Mang’u, Kiambu County.

His alleged lover, Ruth Nduhi, reported that the departed was complaining of dizzyness and was constantly slipping in and out of consciousness.

The 32-year-old woman then suggested that he be transferred to hospital.

Using the priest’s vehicle, a black Toyota harrier (KCM 853T), Ms Nduhi with the help of two hotel staffers rushed him to Kenol Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Murang’a county commander Kainga Mathiu, police officers found the body in the back seat of the car half covered with hotel bedsheets.

The priest, cops said, had white foam oozing from the mouth and the nose.

‘The police processed the scene and moved the body to Mater hospital mortuary in Nairobi under the escort of police officers pending autopsy and further police action,” said the county police chief.

