Catholic Bishop Bans Politicians From Church Functions Over Nyoro, Kamanda Stand Off

The Catholic Diocese of Murang’a, led by bishop James Wainana, has banned all political functions in its churches across the county.

This is following the Sunday standoff between Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his colleague Maina Kamanda.

The two leaders from Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke camps clashed at Gitui Catholic Church where they attended a fundraising function.

Bishop Wainaina castigated the leaders for disrupting the service saying that he had ordered a probe into the incident.

He, further, demanded a public apology over the chaotic scenes that were witnessed at the church.

“Am hurt over what has happened. I have started an investigation so that I can understand what happened and why, ” he said.

Wainana ordered the clergy in Murang’a county to suspend all scheduled functions where politicians had been invited.

Read: Fundraiser Turns Chaotic In Murang’a As Rival Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga Groups Clash [Video]

A priest in one of the affected parish told a local media that the suspension was indefinite.

“The bishop is annoyed over what happened at Gitui Church. The clergy has to obey the order for the dignity of the church,” he said.

As was yesterday reported by Tahawa Tungu, chaos erupted in the church after, Nyoro who arrived late, took to the podium and demanded that he be the one to welcome the guest of honour, being the area MP, a move that was strongly opposed by Maina Kamanda who was in charge of the day’s activity.

For about 10 minutes, congregants in support of Kamanda engaged with those allied to Nyoro bringing the day’s activity to a standstill.

The Kiharu lawmaker was accused of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was set to be arrested on Sunday night but sought refuge at Royal Media Services offices in Hurlingham.

According to insider sources, he left the premises at around midnight following a two-hour standoff.

Read Also: Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Turns Up In Murang’a Following Attempted Arrest (Video)

He re-appeared in Murang’a on Monday where he stated that some people in government are targeting him over his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Nyoro noted that he will not be forced by any political figures to sell ODM leader Raila Odinga as an aspiring candidate ahead of the 2022 elections.

He noted that he cannot “sell Odinga’s agendas” because his constituents will not embrace him.

'I cannot sell Raila in Murang'a by force, deal with the constituents' ~ MP Ndindi Nyoro speaks after his attempted arrest. #NTVatOne pic.twitter.com/qISyIFUU9r — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 9, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu