Cate Waruguru Under Probe for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During DP Ruto Rally

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru is being probed for allegedly assaulting a woman during DP William Ruto’s rally in Laikipia on Tuesday.

The woman identified as 28-year-old Lucy Wairumu Kariuki has reportedly filed a complaint with the authorities claiming to have been physically and verbally assaulted by the lawmaker.

Apparently, Ms Wairimu was identified as among the people who heckled the DP during his tour of the region and upon being pointed out, she was whisked to Waruguru’s car where she was strangled and assaulted.

Confirming the same, Kirima Sub-County Police Commander Donald Sailor said the Woman rep will be summoned in connection to the same as the matter is still under investigation.

"The lady made a complaint with the police on Thursday claiming to have been arrested by the MP. Investigations will be launched with a view of establishing what really transpired," the police commander told Nation. The woman now wants the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served adding that the woman rep might use her wealth and influence to deter investigations. "Politicians are known to use their great wealth and influence to compromise investigations. I am pleading with those investigating the matter to ensure that justice is served to me," she said.

