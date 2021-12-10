in NEWS

Cate Waruguru Under Probe for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During DP Ruto Rally

laikipia woman rep
LAIKIPIA WOMAN REPRESENTATIVE CATHERINE WARUGURU. | COURTESY

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru is being probed for allegedly assaulting a woman during DP William Ruto’s rally in Laikipia on Tuesday.

The woman identified as 28-year-old Lucy Wairumu Kariuki has reportedly filed a complaint with the authorities claiming to have been physically and verbally assaulted by the lawmaker.

Apparently, Ms Wairimu was identified as among the people who heckled the DP during his tour of the region and upon being pointed out, she was whisked to Waruguru’s car where she was strangled and assaulted.

Confirming the same, Kirima Sub-County Police Commander Donald Sailor said the Woman rep will be summoned in connection to the same as the matter is still under investigation.

“The lady made a complaint with the police on Thursday claiming to have been arrested by the MP. Investigations will be launched with a view of establishing what really transpired,” the police commander told Nation.

The woman now wants the relevant authorities to ensure justice is served adding that the woman rep might use her wealth and influence to deter investigations.

“Politicians are known to use their great wealth and influence to compromise investigations. I am pleading with those investigating the matter to ensure that justice is served to me,” she said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Cate Waruguru

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Standard chartered artcaffe shared space

Standard Chartered Unveils Co-shared Space with ArtCaffé at Britam Centre
Patrick Aussems, AFC Leopards

Worst Performance Gave Us Win, Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems Says