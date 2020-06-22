Cate Waruguru Seconded Motion To Kick Out Duale – Moses Kuria

Details have emerged on today’s Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting that saw Garissa Township MP Aden Duale stripped of his role as Majority Leader.

Duale, who has served as majority leader for seven years since Jubilee took power in 2013, was kicked out after a section of MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a motion to oust him for being sympathetic to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who collected the signatures on behalf of his Kieleweke group, argued that Duale had failed the loyalty test.

Uhuru replaced the man credited for tirelessly pushing the Jubilee agenda in the house with Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

Ruto’s vocal ally Moses Kuria revealed after today’s meeting that Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru and her Murang’a counterpart Sabina Chege seconded the motion to kick out Duale.

“Hon Aden Duale. History will judge you very kindly. Hon Sabina Chege and Hon Cate Waruguru seconded the motion to bring in Kimunya and remove Duale respectively. Just for record, ” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

Waruguru dumped Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp recently for Kieleweke wing that supports the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

She was among 16 perceived rebel MPs who were recently stripped of their roles in various House Committees.

Waruguru was discharged from the Parliamentary Committee on Members Service and Facilities even after paying Odinga a visit at his Capitol Hill office a move many termed as an attempt to save her seat.

Pundits believe that Waruguru’s move to second the motion to remove Duale from House leadership was a way of showing the President that she is loyal to him.

Ruto attended today’s meeting held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) that saw Eldas MP Adan Keynan picked to replace Kimunya as Jubilee Coalition Secretary.

The new changes come just days after Speaker Justin Muturi approved Jubilee’s move to kick out Waruguru and her colleagues from various house committees.

Other Ruto allies who were affected in the shake-up are Kimani Ichungwa, Gladys Shollei, Moses Kuria and Alice Wahome.

The Jubilee purge also saw key Ruto allies in the Senate stripped of plum positions.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika and Kithure Kindiki, who were kicked out of Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Speaker positions respectively, were accused of frustrating President Kenyatta’s agenda in the house.

The onslaughter targeted at the DP allies, pundits believe, is aimed clipping his wings hence thwart his influence in Parliament ahead of 2022 presidential elections.

The perceived rebel MPs recently unveiled parallel Jubilee offices they branded as Jubilee Asili said to be located on Makindu Road, off Riara Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Murkomen said the aggrieved lawmakers took the move after they were blocked from accessing Jubilee party offices located in Pangani.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator explained that Jubilee Asili is not a party but “a meeting location for like-minded MPs”.

But Jubilee Asili, branded with Ruto’s dissolved URP party colours, has been touted as a new vehicle that the DP could use in the race to State House.

