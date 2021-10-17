“Nitamnyorosha Asubuhi,” Waruguru Dares Kiunjuri to Contest for Laikipia East MP Seat

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru has dared former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to join the contest for the Laikipia East MP seat in the 2022 polls.

Speaking on Saturday, Waruguru stated that reports of Kiunjuri entering the race won’t give her sleepless nights. She said she would floor The Service Party (TSP) leader in the elections.

The lawmaker claimed that Kiunjuri had nothing to show for the 15 years he served in the constituency as MP.

“I want to welcome Kiunjuri here in Laikipia East, we will square it out. Nitamnyorosha asubuhi na mapema (I’ll beat him very early in the morning),” Waruguru said.

Kiunjuri, Waruguru said, should focus on national politics since the electorate had made up their mind on who they want as their next MP.

“Here in Laikipia East we have decided where to go, no one will ever come and change your minds. This time round, let a woman like me be your MP, ” Waruguru added.

She was speaking when she presided over the graduation ceremony of over 200 construction workers dubbed Fanikisha Ndoto Fundi edition.

Amin Deddy Mohamed Ali is the sitting MP for Laikipia East.

Word has it that Kiunjuri has been mobilizing the electorate to vote him in as their next representative to parliament.

Kiunjuri was relieved of his duties in a cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2020.

Five months later he launched the TSP party, a “grassroots national outfit” he said would help champion the interests of the ordinary citizen.

He was one of Deputy President William Ruto’s point-men in the Mount Kenya region before he took a back seat as the 2022 succession politics hots up.

On the other hand, Waruguru is still a loyal member of Ruto’s hustler nation.

