Caster Semenya, Wife Welcome Second Child

South African Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya have welcomed their second bundle of joy into the world!
Taking to Twitter, Semenya shared a glimpse of the baby’s feet with the couple’s wedding rings.
The former middle-distance world champion and Raseboya also have a two-year-old daughter, Oratile.
Joy!❤ pic.twitter.com/2BJRkTJ5Ov
— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) June 26, 2022
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu