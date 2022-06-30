in SPORTS

Caster Semenya, Wife Welcome Second Child

semenya child
Caster Semenya with Wife Violet Raseboya. [Courtesy]

South African Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya have welcomed their second bundle of joy into the world!

Taking to Twitter, Semenya shared a glimpse of the baby’s feet with the couple’s wedding rings.

The former middle-distance world champion and Raseboya also have a two-year-old daughter, Oratile.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

