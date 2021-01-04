Cases of Cyber Attacks Hit 35.2 Million Between June and September

Data from the Communications Authority indicate that cyber-attacks in the country rose by 153 percent between June and September to 35.2 million. This was a sharp rise from 13.9 million cases reported in June 2020, indicating the growing risk of employees working remotely.

“This increase in Cyber threat attacks detected was attributed to the move to working remotely and increased uptake of e-commerce in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.” CA says in the report.

The Covid-19 pandemic necessitated employees from State Corporations and private companies to adopt work from home policies. The increase in cyber-attacks exposed the vulnerabilities facing companies during the pandemic period. Businesses, banks and State offices risk losing sensitive information, work systems and billions of shillings to cyber criminals.

Threats include cases of malicious software (Malware) where hackers use sophisticated computer programmes to illegally access sensitive information; attacks on web applications, system misconfiguration and online attacks on child abuse.

“This increased vulnerability of organizations and businesses to cyber criminals who targeted remote working systems and tools, and e-commerce sites for fraudulent gains.”

A number of Covid-19 restrictions including bans on local and international travel, curfews and social distancing pushed companies to adopt work from home models for their employees.

