Cases Of COVID-19 Rise To 343 As 7 Persons Test Positive

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed 7 new Coronavirus cases in the country within the last 24 hours, total now stands at 343.

While addressing the media at State House today, Saturday, April 25, 2020, the head of state also announced the extension of the cessation of movement in the four counties of Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi.

Further, the nationwide dusk till dawn curfew has been extended for 21 days.

“We extended our appreciation to the health and security personnel standing at the forefront of the war against the coronavirus pandemic. While we mourn the 14 who have succumbed, we celebrate the 98 recoveries we have seen so far,” he said.

Yesterday, in the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Rashid Aman stated that 946 samples had been tested across 12 counties in the last 24 hours.

This was after confirming that 16 people had tested positive for the deadly virus, with 11 reported to have been from Nairobi while 5 were from Mombasa.

They were spread out as follows: (Nairobi) Eastleigh 1, Parklands 2, Dandora 5, City Park 2 and Pipeline 1.(Mombasa) cases were from Kiembeni (1), Centi Kumi (1), Stadium (1), Msikiti Nuru (1), and Mulaloni (1).

“In the last 24 hours, we have tested 946 samples across twelve (12) counties. This brings to 16,738 the total number of tests conducted so far. From these latest tests, sixteen (16) persons have tested positive for Covid-19 disease,” the CAS said.

98 people have recovered while the fatalities still stand at 14.

