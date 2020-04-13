in NEWS

Cases of COVID-19 Rise To 208 After 11 People Tested Positive

99 Views

Kenya has on Monday confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number to 208.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe while addressing the press at Afya House,  said 674 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

All the 11 cases are Kenyan nationals with 4 having traveled to the UAE.

15 people have been discharged after testing negative for the disease. This then means that 40 people are coronavirus free.

Further, the CS said, one person has succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya Gifts Ethiopian Airlines With Cargo Deal At The Expense Of Cash Strapped KQ
orengo, ruto

Siaya Senator Orengo To Sue State Over James Onyango Bizarre Burial