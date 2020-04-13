Cases of COVID-19 Rise To 208 After 11 People Tested Positive

Kenya has on Monday confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number to 208.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe while addressing the press at Afya House, said 674 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

All the 11 cases are Kenyan nationals with 4 having traveled to the UAE.

15 people have been discharged after testing negative for the disease. This then means that 40 people are coronavirus free.

Further, the CS said, one person has succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

