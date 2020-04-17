Cases of Coronavirus Rise To 246 As 12 More People Test Positive

Number of coronavirus cases now stands at 246 after 12 more people tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Speaking from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the ministry has tested 450 samples in the last 24 hours.

Of the 12 new cases, five are hotel workers while four are from contact tracing, CS Kagwe said as he received a consignment of medical supplies from China.

“As we stand right now at this hour we have already tested about 450 samples out of which we have already got 12 cases and we have not finished the day,” said Kagwe.

The CS also noted that the government is seeking to expand Kenya’s testing capacity so as to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19.

He was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia.

In a bid to keep the national carrier Kenya Airways afloat after the government suspended passenger flights, KQ has turned four of its Dreamliners into cargo planes.

For instance, on Thursday, a KQ plane exported 41,200 kg of vegetables and herbs to the United Kingdom.

“We are therefore positioning ourselves to be ready for the bounce back. As we do things differently, we know that it is critical for essential goods to be transported,” CEO Allan Kilavuka said.

According to Kilavuka, the carrier is looking to plan ahead and is engaging the government on a bounce back plan post coronavirus.

“We are engaging with the Government for their continued support during this time and we are having very useful discussions around the same,” he said.

As of yesterday, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 234 as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

One more person succumbed to the virus bringing the number of deaths to 11.

Kenya has also reported 53 recoveries thus far.

