CAS Pay Rises to Sh780,000 Following SRC Review

50 newly inaugurated Chief Administrative Secretaries will be among the most highly paid civil servants following a review by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

An SRC advisory to the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows that a CAS’ monthly pay will rise from Sh765,188 to Sh780,000.

“SRC has determined the monetary worth of the job of CAS at grade F1 and would like to advise on the attendant remuneration and benefits structure,” said SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich in a letter to PSC’s Anthony Muchiri.

The SRC said the CAS position will now fall in grade F1, which was previously classified under CSG 3 or an equivalent of Job Group V.

This, therefore, means that the CASs will be on top of the food chain along with the President and the Deputy President, who make Sh1.44 million and Sh1.23 million respectively.

The Attorney-General, Cabinet secretaries (CSs), the Secretary to the Cabinet and the Head of Public Service earn Sh924,000 each.

The CASs will now cost the taxpayer Sh468 million annually for salaries alone.

A CAS is entitled to an official car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3,000cc and medical cover that includes Sh10 million inpatient and Sh300,000 outpatient.

In addition, they also receive a car loan of up to Sh8 million, a mortgage of up to Sh35 million, Sh20,000 monthly airtime and Sh50,000 annual leave allowance.

Upon their departure from office, they are paid a service gratuity at the rate of 31 percent of the annual pensionable pay for the term served.

