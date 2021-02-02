Cartoon Comedian, Edgar Obare, Betty Kyallo Shine at The Inaugural Africa Digital Influencer Awards

New entrant Cartoon comedian, 2020 online sensation Erastus Otieno popularly known as Flaqo Raz, and controversial blogger, Edgar Obare emerged among 19 winners at the inaugural Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA20) held at Konza technopolis over the weekend.

The Awards recognized the digital influencers who were lauded for using their platforms to impact society positively in 2020.

Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia who spoke at the event said that the legislators would continue to develop laws that would help to promote the creative industry.

“I am humbled to be here today for this awards ceremony. As you all are aware, Konza is setting up a media city that will act as a hub in the creative industry. Let us be part of this and support its success,” he said.

Africa Digital Leadership Principal & Co-Founder Chris Bitti noted that the event had attracted a massive response and feedback. He urged more investors to consider the creative industry. Bitti added that the Konza technopolis was an apt choice for the awards as the premise was in the process of being developed into a digital media hub.

“For us to choose Konza as a host, we reckon that they have understood that content creation is instrumental in promoting digital transformation and it’s really going to fuel a lot of digital growth. Despite Konza being a construction site, a lot of horizontal infrastructure has gone on and this is the future,” said Mr. Bitti.

Bitti urged the creatives to keep up the work and said they were looking forward to holding the event annually.

“This is an industry that has a lot of potential to employ our young people. Together with our partners, we will do our very best to hold it annually,” he said.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority CEO John Tanui highlighted the benefits of the digital hub, urging the creatives to be part of the project.

“We are glad to have hosted the ADIA awards in partnership with Safaricom and EABL. At Konza, we have one specific project we are in the process of developing and it is the Digital Media City (DMC) which will comprise of TV broadcasting, animation and gaming, filming and photography, and ICT programming. This is envisioned to drive Kenya’s creative industry to higher levels and also generate investment and job opportunities for our people,” said the CEO.

“Towards this dream, I’m glad to inform you that recently, the Government through the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs in collaboration with South Korean government launched a feasibility study for the Konza Digital Media City (DMC) project that is being implemented here with the support of Korea-Exim Bank.” he added.

Below is the full list of winners

Fitness Influencer of the Year Eliud Kipchoge- Winner

Health & Nutrition Influencer of the Year Kaluhi’s Kitchen- Winner

Woman Fashion Influencer of the Year Wanjiru Njiru- Winner

Man Fashion Influencer of the Year Gee Dufanda- Winner

Newcomer of the Year Cartoon Comedian- Winner

Social Good/Warrior Influencer of the Year Boniface Mwangi- Winner

TV/Online Influencer of the Year Betty Kyalo- Winner

Man Lifestyle Influencer of the Year The Dapper Brother- Winner

Woman Lifestyle Influencer of the Year Wambosha Maxine- Winner

Beauty Influencer of the Year Joan Kinuthia- Winner

Content Creator of the Year Blessed Njugush- Winner

Most Influential Podcast The Cyco Podcast – Winner

Comedian Influencer of the Year Crazy Kennar – Winner

Best Use of Video Jacky Vike – Tusker – Winner

Disruptor of the Year Flaqo Raz- Winner

Go Beyond Influencer of the year Crazy Kennar- Winner

Influencer of the Year Flaqo Raz- Winner

Most Influential Digital Leader Mohammed Hersi- Winner

People’s Choice Award Edgar Obare-Winner

