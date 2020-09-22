Carrefour to Open New Branches in Diani, Shanzu and Nyali in Mombasa

Carrefour, operated in Kenya by Majid Al Futtaim, has announced that it is going to open 3 branches in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Through a press release, Carrefour has announced that the first two stores will officially open their doors and welcome customers in November 2020 with the first one being a 2,150 square metres space at the City Mall Nyali, formerly occupied by Nakumatt. The Nyali store will house a home-made bakery section alongside a wide assortment of non-food and electronic products.

A second one will be a two-floored 1,800 sqm store at the Diani Centre Point Plaza and will stock over 20,000 food and non-food items each, all under one roof.

A third store will also be launched as part of the development of Shanzu Mall — which will be completed by 2023.

Carrefour has announced that the three stores will create both direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 600 Kenyans across the coastal region as it keeps its promise of investing in local talent.

The opening of the three Carrefour stores will raise the total number of the brand’s outlets in Kenya to 11, with the previous eight operational stores being only in Nairobi.

