Carrefour Launches Support for Healthcare Workers in Nairobi

Majid Al Futtaim, the holding company for Carrefour Supermarket, has launched an initiative to support healthcare workers in Nairobi on the frontline of the fight against the Covid-19.

Carrefour donated essential resources to the heroic healthcare workers of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) — Kenya’s largest public hospital — and its affiliates, offering them much needed support during the pandemic. KNH is the premier health institution in Kenya, and has been spearheading efforts to combat Covid-19 by setting up isolation units and building the capacity of healthcare workers in the counties.

Donations raised by Carrefour’s latest initiative included household appliances, such as microwaves, refrigerators and water dispensers; as well as food items. All donated goods will be for the healthcare staff employed across KNH’s Infectious Disease Units.

Read: Carrefour Expands its Footprint With New Store Along Uhuru Highway

“We are pleased to be supporting Kenyatta National Hospital’s healthcare staff, donating what we can to aid their efforts on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus,” said Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The campaign follows a charitable initiative that Carrefour launched earlier this year to generate donations of more than 65 tonnes of staple food items, worth over KSH 5 million, in support of underprivileged families across Nairobi affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is indeed a great gesture. Two things thrill me about this donation to Kenyatta National Hospital: one is Carrefour’s generosity, and the other is the continued faith in our mandate. Being grateful and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. So, on behalf of Kenyatta National Hospital staff, I thank Carrefour for their support. We really appreciate Carrefour’s contribution,” said Dr Evanson Kamuri, Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu