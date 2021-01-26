Carrefour Launches Online Shopping App With Sh99 Delivery Fee

Carrefour has launched a new mobile application that will enhance the online shopping experience for its Kenyan customers.

The app promises customers a seamless shopping experience allowing them to quickly and conveniently browse and add all their essentials to a digital cart.

The app, offering more than 8,000 items, has a “build your shopping list” function as well as a “frequently purchased” tab that saves regularly purchased items.

Customers will also be able to access their receipts from recent and past transactions through the app.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya said the introduction of the app was occasioned by the growth of online shopping, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At Carrefour, we’re constantly finding innovative ways to modernize and digitize the shopping experience for our customers. We are confident that the new app will provide Kenyan customers with a convenient and safe option to shop from the comfort of their homes,” said Moreau.

Carrefour customers within Nairobi and its environs will enjoy delivery services as the retailer embarks on an expansion plan to other cities across the country.

Offering flexibility and value, the online shopping app will allow customers to choose a 1-hour delivery slot either on the same day or the next day between 9 am-8 pm, for a delivery fee of Sh99.

Adding to the benefits, customers registered on Carrefour Loyalty Program, MyCLUB, will also enjoy earning points for their transactions that can later be redeemed in the form of discounts.

Existing MyCLUB members must transfer to the new MAF Carrefour app using their previous registration details and create a new password. All their points and vouchers will automatically be migrated to the new app as the old app will be phased out.

Initially, payments will only be performed through mobile money platform, M-Pesa and soon they will be able to make payments using their Debit/Credit cards.

The MAF Carrefour app is available for download on both Google Play and the App Store.

