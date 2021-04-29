Carrefour Kenya Opens New Store at Nairobi’s Garden City Mall

Carrefour Kenya has opened another store at the Garden City Mall, the second on the busy Nairobi-Thika highway.

The new store is already open to the public and will operate as a Carrefour Market, with a focus on stocking a wide range of food items and selected non-food items alongside small electrical appliances.

The new outlet of the store owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, will allow customers in close proximity to access its WhatsApp ordering service which means they can shop online and have their products delivered directly to their doors.

Read: Carrefour Launches Online Shopping App With Sh99 Delivery Fee

Carrefour’s Click and Collect service which is also accessible via WhatsApp will be available from the new Garden City Mall location. Through Click and Collect, customers will have the flexibility and convenience of shopping online and deciding when to collect their order at a time that suits their schedule.

Carrefour says the Garden City Mall store will create both direct and indirect job opportunities for Kenyans by employing 100 people. The store also presents opportunities for local suppliers, producers, and farmers to forge partnerships and be part of Carrefour’s supply chain.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu