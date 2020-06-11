Carrefour Expands its Footprint With New Store Along Uhuru Highway

Carrefour, which is operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has opened its eighth store in Nairobi, at the Mega Shopping Mall along Uhuru Highway.

The new two-floored Carrefour will stock over 39,000 food and non-food items, jewellery, home décor, a library, bistro area, and a milk ATM – a fresh milk dispensing machine that offers customers an alternative to prepackaged milk.

These offerings will supplement the conventional fresh produce, groceries, fresh bakery, and roastery sections that Carrefour customers are accustomed to.

“The new store will also enable Carrefour customers to enjoy home delivery services in the region, making it convenient to shop online during the ongoing circumstances,” said Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The new store has a sales area of more than 7,000 square metres, a 1.8-metre aisle width and 36 checkout counters, among other features.

The new branch is convenient to the residents of Upper Hill, Madaraka, South B, South C and those who live along Mombasa road.

In a statement, the retailer said that it has recruited 250 Kenyan employees and over 200 part time workers at the new Carrefour.

“Additionally, more than 99 per cent of the stock in Carrefour stores will be sourced locally, ensuring that the revenues contribute to the local community’s supply chai,” added the statement.

