Meet Police Officer Caroline Makena Tailor Making Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Threat

While coronavirus continues to drain some; mentally, physically and emotionally, others are discovering their creative side.

Even in these dark times when staying home is the best bet at staying alive, some people keep on pushing the boundaries to make sure others are safe.

Take for example, constable Caroline Makena of Tot Police Station, Marakwet East sub county, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The officer is the only female at the station but that does not deter her from making strides both at the work place and community.

As cases of COVID-19 rise by the day, the government has urged Kenyans to practice respiratory hygiene, washing hands and keeping the recommended social distance.

In recent times, ministry of health has directed that people wear face masks in public with special emphasis on boda boda riders, grocers, salonists and barbers.

It is as a result that Makena took interest in crafting face masks which she is handing out to those who cannot afford them as well as fellow officers.

Boda boda riders and those reporting to the station also get the masks.

Makena is also encouraging women to tailor make face masks as a way of earning a living.

When she is not busy being a law enforcer, Makena engages in voluntary community work.

In an area where cases of early marriages, teenage pregnancies and defilement are rampant, the police officers takes her time to educate young girls specially on reproductive health.

She goes an extra mile and ensures that the girls in Tot high school, Tot primary, Kapkaini and Kapkobil primary get sanitary towels.

Her efforts have seen a reduction of cases of early marriages and teenage pregnancies at her station and improved hygiene among the students and pupils.

