Caroline Kangogo’s Family Declines to Honour Cremation Wishes, To Accord her “Normal” Send Off

Corporal Caroline Kangogo who is alleged to have taken her life on Friday will not be cremated, a family representative has told the Nation.

The cop, in her presumed suicide note distributed by the police after her corpse was discovered in a bathroom located 40 metres from her family home, asked to be cremated and to be buried in a wedding gown.

“To my people, it’s my wedding day — dress me in a white gown that my husband could not afford. To my parents, I am requesting that my body be cremated to end your suffering. Remember to take good care of my children. For the things in Kasarani, hire movers for safe delivery here,” she is said in a series of unsent messages.

But according to Robert Kipkorir, the family spokesperson and the deceased’s uncle, Kangogo will be accorded a “normal” Christian send off sometime next week.

Mr Kipkorir added that her alleged suicide was a puzzle, noting that no one was aware that she had sneaked into the compound.

“No one knows at what time Kangogo entered the homestead for the alleged suicide. Her mother only discovered the body in the morning when she went to wash the bathroom,” he added.

The family, he said, is yet to see the said suicide note. They also want the police to establish why their kin killed two men on separate dates before she went on the run for 10 days.

He also pointed out that they had appealed to Kangogo to surrender to the police.

“We had appealed to her to surrender to any police station but we are disturbed that she instead decided to take away her life,” he told the daily.

“We are clueless on all that has happened and we leave the matter to the police to carry out their investigations.”

If the police will be involved in her burial as is norm in the case of a fallen soldier, Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Patrick Lumumba said that was an administrative matter and he was yet to receive any communication from Nairobi.

It is also yet to be established whether Kangogo, a mother of two who was married to Commissioner of Police Richard Kipkirui Ng’eno, had reported any marital issues.

In her note, she claimed that Ng’eno physically and mentally abused her, driving her to depression.

