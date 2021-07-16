Caroline Kangogo Asks to be Cremated in Alleged Suicide Note, Claims Peter Ndwiga Conned Her of Sh1.5 Million

Deceased killer cop Caroline Kangogo left behind what is assumed to be a suicide note.

The mother of two who had been on the run until Friday morning when her remains were discovered in a bathroom at her parent’s home, wrote down her last wishes in a phone.

Kangogo apologized to the family of Police Constable John Ogweno who she is said to have shot dead last Monday, July 5.

His body was discovered in his car that was parked at the Kasarani Police Station in Nakuru, where the two worked.

In screenshots seen by Kahawa Tungu, Kangogo said their love was made in heaven.

To Peter Ndwiga who she shot dead in a hotel room in Juja the day after Ogweno’s murder, Kangogo said she had no apologies for taking his life.

According to her, Ndwiga conned her of Sh1.5 million. She had apparently borrowed Sh300,000 from her father, Barnaba Kibor’s retirement benefits.

Ndwiga, Kangogo said, arrogantly declined to pay her and instead bought himself a Toyota Probox.

As for her estranged husband, a senior police officer attached to the Maritime Police Unit in Mombasa, Kangogo said she was in the Coastal city from Tuesday.

Her plan, she said, was to kill him but sympathised with their children aged 8 and 11.

Kangogo noted that her ex-husband, only identified as Ng’eno, left her for other women who constantly harassed their children.

Ng’eno, she said, mistreated and tortured her physically and mentally since they exchanged vows.

It is the divorce from him, she said, that drove her to become inhuman.

She further noted that her former spouse told lies about her to her family forcing her father to disinherit her.

To the National Police Service (NPS), Kangogo claimed an OCS Nyagah harassed her every time she rejected his sexual advances.

Nyagah, she added, did not understand her condition and many admissions to the hospital. She apparently had ulcers and her son was asthmatic.

To her brother, the cop asked that he moves her stuff from the Kasarani home noting that nothing belonged to her ex husband.

“Kindly adhere to my instructions,” she said.

She also asked that her father takes charge of all her properties because “I trust and love him”.

The policewoman who was wanted for the murder of two men asked to be cremated to end her family’s suffering.

Finally, Kangogo thanked city lawyer Cliff Ombetta who asked that the DCI give her time to surrender.

Ombetta also urged the sleuths to ensure her of fair treatment and access to justice.

“…thanks Mr Ombeta I heard (sic) a story to tell cheers friend I wish Cliff Ombeta all the best,” she wrote.

Her remains were moved to a mortuary in Iten pending an autopsy.

Here are the screenshots of her alleged suicide note:

