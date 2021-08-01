I Was Not Designed to Push Papers and Write Reports – Carol Radull Says As She Exits Radio Africa Group

Sports personality Carol Radull has resigned from Radio Africa Group.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 31, 2021, Radull announced her exit after serving the media house for 21 years, since August 8, 2000, when she joined the group as a news reporter before she was promoted to be the head of News at Kiss 100.

In 2008, she launched Radio Jambo and was the station’s first Programme Controller.

“I pride myself in hiring Gidi Ogidi (who had no belief in himself as a presenter, Jacob Ghost Mulee, (who questioned me during his job interview whether he could really be a radio presenter), Bramwell Mwololo, Fred Arocho who I scouted while he was being a hooligan at Nyayo Stadium and many others; and together we built an amazing brand,” said Radull in her farewell message.

In 2012 she launched the RAL Digital department (including Mpasho), which she says was not “exactly her cup of tea”.

“2016 and Bamba Sport was born. This was an exciting project and I got to hire amazing talent like Ida Waringa and Mukami Wambora (both of who had never been on TV and both of who have become sports broadcasting Superstars), Mohamed Abu such a sports journalist extraordinaire,” she adds.

Read: Carol Radull Responds To Facebook Man Who Begged For Her Hand In Marriage

Radull who seems to have fallen out with a section of the management has been out of radio for over 18 months said that she was not “designed to push papers and write reports”.

She however has promised to be back on radio alongside the “Great Roy” and Kieni to continue to push the sports agenda.

“While I respect all the opportunities I got at Radio Africa; most of the management opportunities; I never believed I was designed to push papers and write reports. I haven’t been on radio for a year and a half for reasons I choose not to share but in two weeks’ time. I will be back on your airwaves; with the “Great Roy” and Kieni to continue to push the sports agenda,” she said.

Before her tenure at Radio Africa, she worked as the East Africa Producer for the BBC World Service between July 1997 – April 1999. She was also the producer for Reuters Television.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu