Carnivore Stampede Victim’s Family Still Seeking Justice Years After The Death Of Son Mark Karuu

The family of the late Mark Ndonye Karuu are crying foul after the death of their son which occurred at a stampede at the Carnivore Restaurant in December 2004.

The event was organized by the management of Carnivore and the United Distillers Vintner Limited, also sued by the families. The distillers had organized a promotion for their alcoholic brands, with the event dubbed the “Smirnoff Experience Party”.

Lawrence Karuu, the administrator and father to the deceased has sued the Judge who presided over the matter stating that the said judge, Hon, HPG Waweru removed a crucial document leaving no trail, therefore weakening his case.

Karuu says that the judge ordered the Kenya Wildlife Service lawyer Judy Thogori to withdraw a letter from the supplementary list of documents. The said letter he says had not been included among the court documents.

He said that the said document was used to determine the amount of compensation that that his family got for the death of his brother.

Lawrence Karuu has written severally to the office of the director of public prosecution complaining about Ms Thogori and the magistrate Hon. HPG Waweru.

He asked that the magistrate and his allies be arrested and arraigned in court for allowing the document expunged from his file weakening his case.

He lodged a complaint against the lawyer, Ms Thogori, and the law society of Kenya asked the lawyer to respond to the allegations against her.

The applicant has also made various complaints to the office of the ombudsman on the the magistrate and the lawyer Ms Judy Thogori.

The document from Judy Thogori gave the salary that Mark Ndonye was to earn after completion of his training as a Kenya Wildlife Services warden. The family felt that that award was not sufficient as they had spent a lot of money even during the funeral.

