Cardinal John Njue Resigns As Archbishop Of Nairobi

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of John Cardinal Njue as Archbishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi.

At the same time, the Pope appointed Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau as Nairobi Apostolic Administrator.

Cardinal Njue, 75, has served as Archbishop of Nairobi since 2007.

According to the Canon Law, archdiocesan/ diocesan Bishops, including Cardinals, are requested to submit their resignation to the Pope on reaching the age of 75 years.

Cardinal Njue, who was born in 1944 at Kiriari, Embu District, was ordained as a priest by Pope Paul VI on January 6, 1973.

In 1974 he was appointed philosophy professor and dean of students at St. Augustine Senior Seminary, Mabanga in Bungoma, of which he was also rector from 1978 to 1982.

In 1982, he was appointed to Chuka Parish as its first African parish priest. He then served as rector of St. Joseph’s Philosophicum Seminary in Nairobi until his appointment on June 9, 1986, as the first Bishop of Embu. He was ordained as bishop on September 20 of that year and then coadjutor Archbishop of Nyeri on January 23, 2002.

From 2005-2006, he was Apostolic Administrator of the Vicariate of Isiolo. He was also Apostolic Administrator of the diocese of Murang’a (2006-2009).

Cardinal Njue was appointed Archbishop of Nairobi on October 6, 2007, taking over from Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki.

He holds a doctorate in philosophy from the Pontifical Urbaniana University and a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical Lateran University.

