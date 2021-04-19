Cardi B, West African Artistes React after Model Rosemond Brown Jailed for Indecent Photos with Son

Do you remember the controversial photo of a mother and her son that made rounds on social media sometime last year. In the photo, the woman, who had nothing but her birthday suit on, crouched in front of her seven-year old son.

Now, would you consider that art or nudity? Well, the Accra circuit court in Ghana thinks that Actress and Instagram model Akuapem Poloo popularly known as Rosemond Brown was on the wrong side of the law.

The photo, which went viral within a short time was captioned “I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere, don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life,”

According to Chief Inspector Asantewa, “The conduct or behaviour of the accused undermines the privacy or is likely to detract the dignity of the son.”

Poloo was arrested after posting the photos online and in a statement to the police, she admitted that she had posted them unintentionally.

Child Right International also petitioned Ghana’s CID to hold the model accountable, saying the photos were in violation of Children’s Rights.

Three charges were leveled against the model, all of which she pleaded guilty to. Her Honour Christinna Cann handed the model a 90 day jail sentence which was deferred to give time for a pregnancy test to ensure that she was not pregnant before the sentence was passed. The results came out negative, meaning she is fit to be jailed.

Ghanaian actors and creatives have since taken to social media rallying for the release of the model, saying the photos were a work of art. The petition has garnered over 5,000 signatures as the artistes argue that the image was one of creative licence and not a criminal matter.

American Singer Cardi B has also weighed in on the issue, saying the sentence was a bit harsh.

“I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that. Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea. I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service.” Cardi B tweeted.

