Car Goes Up in Flames Near Garden City, Thika Road (Video)

Car up in flames
Car goes up in flames along Garden city, Thika road (Image/Courtesy)

A car has gone up in flames near Garden city along the Thika Road Superhighway.

In videos shared on social media, the car has been identified to be Mercedez Benz although the cause of the same is unclear.

Reports have revealed that the car went up in flames following suspected engine wear out. This is, however, yet to be confirmed by relevant authorities.

The incident resulted in a traffic snarl-up with motorists warned to use alternative routes. The fire was ideally put out by firefighters who were called to the scene.

