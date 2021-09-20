Car Goes Up in Flames Near Garden City, Thika Road (Video)

A car has gone up in flames near Garden city along the Thika Road Superhighway.

In videos shared on social media, the car has been identified to be Mercedez Benz although the cause of the same is unclear.

11:42 Current situation at Thika Road, Garden city @ pic.twitter.com/wLQGFAhuEk via @chriskaguora — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) September 20, 2021

A car went up in flames near Garden city along the Thika Road Superhighway. Video courtesy of Vicvic pic.twitter.com/wWTRHW0zbL — parkside roadsafety (@PRSA_Roadsafety) September 20, 2021

Reports have revealed that the car went up in flames following suspected engine wear out. This is, however, yet to be confirmed by relevant authorities.

The incident resulted in a traffic snarl-up with motorists warned to use alternative routes. The fire was ideally put out by firefighters who were called to the scene.

