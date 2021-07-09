How Car Dealer Allegedly Stole Ksh3.7 Million From Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka

Machakos Town MP Victor Kioko Munyaka has narrated to the court how he allegedly lost Ksh3.7 million to Mr George Gichohi Chege of Hyper Cars Limited in a failed importation deal.

According to Munyaka, he paid the amount seven years ago for the importation of Audi Q7 car, chassis number KN59VME, from the UK.

However, the businessman has failed to import the car, leading to the loss of the amount.

Munyaka told the court that he met Mr Chege for the first time on November 13, 2014, and that he (Mr Chege) imported for him the first car when he was elected to parliament.

"I signed an agreement with Hyper Car Limited where Mr Chege is a director. I know the accused herein very well. He is the one who sold me my first car when l was first elected to Parliament in 2013," said Munyaka. Munyaka had signed a Ksh4 million agreement for the sale of the car, which is yet to be delivered seven years later. Part of the money was paid through RTGS and Ksh400,000 in cash, according to Munyaka. "To date, I have never received the vehicle from Mr Chege. He also has not returned the money I paid him," added Munyaka. However, during cross-examination, the second-term MP admitted that there was no proof of payment.