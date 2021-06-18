Car Believed to have Been Used by Mwenda Mbijiwe Found Abandoned in Murang’a

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have intensified a probe into the disappearance of Kenyan Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe who went missing on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the sleuths are currently pursuing individuals that the former Kenya Airforce Officer interacted with before he was reported missing by his family.

A lead detective in the case, intimated to a local media that a car resembling one Mbijiwe was last seen in was found abandoned in Kigumo, Muranga County, 166 kilometres from his home.

Mbijiwe’s sister Tamara had on Wednesday revealed that the car the brother was travelling in when he went missing on Saturday had been hired.

It has emerged that the car was borrowed from a police officer based at Pangani Police Station, Nairobi.

Tamara and the Mbijiwe family are, however, yet to speak or confirm if the abandoned car is the one their kin had borrowed.

Read: Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe Reported Missing

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mbijiwe met with one of his police friends before driving towards Meru.

The detectives probing the matter believe that identifying the police officers, the last people Mbijiwe interacted with, will aid them in solving the mystery surrounding the ex-Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer’s disappearance.

Mbijiwe is reported to have been traveling to Meru from Nairobi at around 8pm when he disappeared in unclear circumstances.

Read Also: Body Of Missing Somali-American Businessman Bashir Mohammed Found In Kerugoya

Tamara revealed on Wednesday that on the day Mbijiwe went missing he had just finished training a Nairobi-based church on basic security skills.

“He was to travel to our Meru rural home that evening,” she said adding that efforts to reach his brother on phone had proved futile forcing the family to file a missing person’s report at Central Police Station.

The founder of Eye On Security (Kenya) Limited is a common figure in Kenya’s television discussions touching on matters security.

Read Also: Missing Thika Millionare Julius Gitau Found Alive – Police

In the 2017 General Election, he attempted to run for the Meru gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but backed out to support the then-governor Peter Munya.

In June 2019, he was arraigned in court over alleged fraud.

He was accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh150,000 from a man after convincing him that he was in a position to secure his sister a job at the United Nations (UN).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu