Captain Otoyo Makes Radio Comeback, Joins Milele FM After 2 Year Break

Kazungu Matano, known by his stage name Captain Otoyo has made a radio comeback after taking a two-year break.

Otoyo has now joined Milele FM and will be co-hosting the Milele Drive show airing from Mondays to Fridays between 4PM -8PM.

According to reports by a local blog, he is taking over Jacqueline Nyaminde AKA Wilbroda’s show as the latter will be debuting another one that will be launched later on.

“It’s not a new job, it’s a comeback. I worked here for 4 years. It will start today Monday, September 28, 2020, at 4PM,” he is quoted.

Read: Captain Otoyo Fired From Radio Maisha Over Gross Misconduct

In 2018, Otoyo was reportedly fired from Radio Maisha months after joining the Standard owned radio station.

Prior to that, he had resigned from Milele FM in April so he could join Radio Maisha to fill the gap that was left by Jalang’o in the morning show with Alex Mwakideu.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu had intimated that the radio personality had been fired on grounds of gross misconduct and lack of time management.

He was rumored to have been reporting to work late and not answering the manager’s phone calls when called to inquire about his whereabouts.

Prior to joining Radio Maisha, he was working in Baraka FM in Mombasa.

