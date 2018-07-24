Captain Otoyo Fired From Radio Maisha Over Gross Misconduct

Comedian Kazungu Matano, popularly known as Captain Otoyo got fired from Radio Maisha months after joining the Standard owned radio station.

The radio personality resigned from Milele FM in April so he could join Radio Maisha to fill the gap that was left by Jalang’o last year in the morning show with Alex Mwakideu.

Captain Otoyo has been fired on grounds of gross misconduct and lack of time management.

He is rumored to have been reporting to work late and not answering the manager’s phone calls when called to inquire about his whereabouts.

The decision comes at a time when media houses are hunting for the who and who’s in the industry but Captain Otoyo’s workmates say that he had it coming.

The Breakfast show on Radio Maisha is now hosted by Mbaruk Mwalimu and Billy Miya and they had their debut show on Monday.

Prior to joining Radio Maisha, the duo was working in Baraka FM in Mombasa.

Alex Mwakideu resigned from Radio Maisha to join his partner Jalang’o on Milele FM.

