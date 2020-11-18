Capsized Boat at Usenge Beach Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Others Missing

A boat that has Capsized in Usenge beach, Siaya County has left 10 people dead and several others missing.

This has been confirmed by Siaya County Police Boss Francis Kooli who indicated that the boat was ferrying goods from Uganda with approximately 20 people on board.

Kooli intimated that the incident happened yesterday night but it was not until later today that it was reported. So far, the 10 bodies have already been retrieved while the remaining 10 are still missing.

“The rescue operations are currently battling with poor weather and strong winds. We have enhanced operations and restricted movement on the lake,” Kooli said.

In a similar account of events earlier in May, 5 people died after a boat they were traveling in capsized in River Nzoia.

The incident took place at Sango area in Asere Village in Umala Sub-Location, Central Ugenya in Siaya County.

Apparently, the five who drowned and died were among nine people who were on a mission to retrieve the body of their colleague who had drowned in the same river last week.

The deceased were identified as Kennedy Odhiambo Ojude, Bernard Idiot Masawa, George Oduor Audi, George Ojwang Orecho and Joseph Omondi Ochieng.

The other four members, Collins Ogutu Asango, Edwin Wasonga, Wilson Odhiambo and the helmsman were rescued and taken to Ambira Sub County Hospital according to the area assistant chief, Grace Anyango Oloo.

The accident was linked to heavy rains that had been experienced in different parts of the country with floods and landslides reported.

