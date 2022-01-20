Capital FM’s DJ Lithium Takes Own Life While At Work

Capital FM’s Alex Nderi alias DJ Lithium has died.

The disc jockey breathed his last yesterday evening at Nairobi hospital after taking a poisonous substance while at the Capital FM offices located at Lonrho House.

According to those privy to the details, the deejay’s lifeless body was discovered at the radio station’s IT Department offices. Beside his remains was a tumbler in which he is suspected to have added the poison.

Lithium, 34, who is said to have left behind a suicide note which colleagues said will be handed to his family.

He is said to have texted his friends and family bidding them goodbye before disabling his social media accounts.

Police have since visited the scene of incident and picked the poison as they probe the matter which has shocked many.

Kilimani head of police Muturi Mbogo said the hospital reported that Nderi had been rushed to the institution in an ambulance but was confirmed dead on arrival.

“We understand he swallowed a poison in his office after a series of events. He was confirmed dead in hospital,” said Mbogo.

Colleagues who sought anonymity said family issues could have been behind Lithium’s suicide.

“He had his family issues that he cited as the motive for the incident. We are shocked,” said one member of the staff who spoke to Mpasho.

The disc jockey, though versatile, was best known for his EDM and Afro-house mixes.

The deceased hosted Club Capital every Friday from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM and the Jam Fridays from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

