Capital FM Speaks Out Following Frequency Revocation by CA

Capital FM has finally responded after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) revoked the station’s frequency.

Through a statement, the station’s Group chairperson Mary-Ann Musangi urged its audience to remain calm adding that there are ongoing talks to iron out the outstanding issues.

Musangi further revealed that the station has complied with the CA requirements and it is only a matter of time before things resume to normal.

Read: Capital FM, NRG Among 60 Stations whose Frequencies Risk Being Revoked Over Non-compliance

“After meeting with the Communications Authority, we can confidently assure all our business partners, clients, and listeners that Capital FM is fully compliant, and we look forward to strengthen this relationship even further,” Musangi said.

Earlier, the CA put 60 radio frequencies on notice over non-compliance.

Through a statement by the CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, the 60 radio stations failed to comply with the licence offer within the period stipulated by the authority. Thus, they went against the Kenya Information and Communication Act.

“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” the statement read in part.

