Capital FM, NRG Among 60 Stations whose Frequencies Risk Being Revoked Over Non-compliance

Capital Fm, NRG Radio are among 60 stations whose frequencies risk being revoked over non-compliance, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced.

Through a statement by the CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, the 60 radio stations failed to comply with the licence offer within the period stipulated by the authority. Thus, they went against the Kenya Information and Communication Act.

“Take notice that the Authority has commenced regulatory actions against the following listed broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service provisioning licences for failure to comply with the relevant requirements as provided for in the Act,” the statement reads in part.

Read: I’m Self Taught – Capital FM’s Reggae DJ Ras Luigi Reveals

This comes barely a month after the Communications Authority shut down Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV for six months for airing inappropriate content.

The authority said the decision was arrived at following investigations of content considered inappropriate aired on 3rd October 2021.

For instance, the Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions.

Sasa TV was also directed to ensure its employees/staff undergo mandatory trained, are qualified and accredited by the Media Council of Kenya. “The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed M/S Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect. This directive shall be observed for a period of six (6) months,” the statement read in part.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...