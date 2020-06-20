I Can’t Wait To Entertain My Fans, Dj Evolve Says After Leaving Hospital

Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve who was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino is looking forward to getting back in the entertainment scene.

Dj Evolve was discharged from Nairobi Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for six months, on Thursday morning.

The diskjockey can not walk but while speaking to Standard, noted that he can sometimes feel his toes.

Though unable to move his hands and legs after the bullet injured nerves responsible for motion, the Dj is still hopeful that he will one day walk again.

“Sometimes I can feel my toes. That reassures me that God is still working on me. I cannot wait to get back on my feet, meet and entertain my fans,” Dj Evolve who was shot on the morning of January 17 at B-club told the daily.

Given a second chance at life, the Dj noted that he now sees life differently.

He also thanked his fans for wishing him well as he came face to face with death.

“I see life differently now and I cannot wait to get back on my feet and entertain again. Tell all my fans I was moved to tears when I saw and read all their posts. I love them for wishing me a second chance,” he whispered as he is yet to regain his voice due to the numerous invasive operations.

His mother, still hopeful that her son will make a full recovery said she is still concerned about his security.

“Security will be our greatest concern, but thus far the Lord has brought us, we leave it all to him,” she said.

His father, on his part said that financial responsibilities will be more manageable back at home.

Babu is facing attempted murder charges but was released on a Sh10 million bail to be paid in instalments.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu