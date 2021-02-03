Canon Partners With KWS To Support Wildlife Conservation

Canon Central and North Africa has joined forces with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to support KWS in the conservation of wildlife across the country.

The partnership dubbed “Twendeni Porini na Canon” kicked off on November 20, 2020, until December 31, 2020.

The campaign was launched to reward Canon customers and highlight various national parks and conservation efforts across the country through visual storytelling.

Canon customers who purchased Canon products during the campaign period received various rewards with three customers walking away with the grand prize of a holiday for two at Tsavo, Aberdare, and Amboseli National Parks.

Through the campaign, 5 local wildlife photography influencers were enlisted to create authentic social media stories about conservation efforts across Kenya which were published on the influencers’ Instagram pages.

The influencers – Anthony Ochieng, Clement Kiragu, Larry Asego, Usha Harish, and Alissa Thakker – were accommodated at notable National Parks across the country.

Each one produced compelling visual imagery and engaging content that stimulated engagement on social media – proving that captivating photography and videography play an essential role in creating change and driving awareness.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Brigadier (Rtd) John Waweru said, “We are grateful to Canon for this partnership that has seen us raise awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation as an ongoing effort. KWS has a mandate to protect and preserve wildlife, but it is the collective effort of our communities that makes us successful in this calling.”

Also present was Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa who noted that “Canon believes in using the power of pictures and videos to tell successful stories, raise awareness and gain support for various conservation projects. As a global leader in the manufacture of cameras and audio-visual equipment, we understand the power of visual storytelling to create an impact in our communities.

“More than just rewarding Canon customers and raising awareness of our prized national parks, this initiative proved Canon’s support of local conservation efforts in building the awareness together with Kenya’s wildlife conservation team with an emphasis on interactions between influencers and community awareness,” added Djouahra.

Following the success of the ‘Twendeni Porini Na Canon’ campaign, Canon has embarked on several initiatives – such as the Miraisha Programme and our Ambassadors Programme -to advance and promote job opportunities and future livelihoods in Africa by sharing skill sets and knowledge for photographers, videographers and filmmakers.

