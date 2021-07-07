Candidate Shortlisted For IEBC Position Disqualified Over Forged KEMU Degree

A Candidate shortlisted for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) position has been disqualified over a forged degree from the Kenya Methodist University (KEMU).

This was communicated by the IEBC selection panel committee chairman Elizabeth Muli as the Interviews were scheduled to begin at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

It is reported that the candidate, Abdalla Mohamed had claimed to obtain a degree from the said university but upon follow up, the institution responded by denying the same. Thus, Abdalla does not have a genuine degree which is part of the requirements needed to qualify for the job.

Last month, the selection panel announced that 36 candidates out of over 700 who applied to fill four commissioner posts had been shortlisted.

Read: 36 Candidates Shortlisted For IEBC Commissioner Positions Ahead Of 2022 Polls

The posts fell vacant following the resignation of Roselyn Akombe in 2017, Connie Nkatha Maina, Dr Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya in April 2018.

According to the commission, on June 30, those who had been shortlisted undertook a psychometric test that tests both cognitive ability and mental agility. Oral interviews are done publicly and commence today, July 7 to July 22, 2021 at the KICC. Also, among the requirements, candidates should provide recent clearances from the DCI, KRA, HELB and EACC. “All shortlisted applicants are required to undertake a psychometric test on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021 at 11.00 am at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi. Applicants are required to arrive at the venue by 10.30 am,” the advertisement from the IEBC read. Read Also: IEBC Outlines Campaign Financing Guidelines, 2022 Polls to be Held on August 9 Among those selected include Kenya’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Lucy Jebet Chelimo, Kenya’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Koki Muli and Dr. Salim Ndemo, a Washington University alumnus who served as a commissioner of the Public Service for seven years until 2009. Also on the list are Dr. Rose Mumbua Musyoka, a commissioner with the National Land Commission, former Gwasi MP Felix Nyauchi, Former commissioner, National Police Service Commission Murshid Abdalla, Former KNCHR Chairpersons Florence Jaoko and Kagwiria Mbogori as well as Roseline Odede- senior lawyer who previously contested for the IEBC chairmanship and lost. Following Abdalla’s disqualification, the next candidate Dr. Abdirizak Arale Nunow is set to appear at 11:30 am. He will be followed by Ann Mwikali Kiusya at 2 pm.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu