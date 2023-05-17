Canada Asks Kenyans To Disregard Fake Immigration Programs

The announcement that Kenyans can now travel to Canada for job prospects has been rejected by the Canadian government.

The announcement was made by Kenya’s Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Alfred Mutua on Tuesday.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada stated in a statement that the information was inaccurate and the programs mentioned did not exist.

The IRCC advised Kenyans to check its immigration website for accurate information on how to immigrate to Canada.

“Disinformation is circulating which suggests that special programs are welcoming Kenyan immigrants. This is false, and the immigration programs referenced do not exist. For accurate information on how to immigrate, visit http://Canada.ca/immigration,” IRCC said on Tuesday.

Hours earlier, Mutua had urged Kenyans to apply for work in Canada.

Mutua, who is in the foreign country on an official visit, said that he met with Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship of Canada, and the two came to an understanding regarding the numerous migratory opportunities for Kenyans to work in Canada.

However, there were no photos of the two meeting.

According to Mutua, the agreement to let Kenyan employees fill the gap was made because there are more job openings in Canada than there are people available to fill them.

“I was pleased to note that there are job opportunities within various economic sectors across Canada and Kenyans can travel as students, tourists and as workers,” the CS said.

“We are in negotiations and we will be providing a comprehensive statement within the next few days with guidance and links agreed upon between the Kenyan and the Canadian government so that Kenyans can apply for migration or job visas.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...