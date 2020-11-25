Can You Identify Him? Man Caught On CCTV Stealing Laptop At Mirema Apartments

Can you identify the man pictured above?

It is said that the unidentified male made his way into a city flat posing as tenant.

He is seen waiting at the gate and making his way in after a female tenant who opened the gate for him.

He follows her in and immediately starts looking for houses whose doors are unlocked.

The suspect goes from one floor to the next checking for open doors. Finally he found an unlocked door.

The man of the house is said to have left the door unlocked because his spouse had forgotten her keys.

It is here that he grabbed a bag. Inside was a laptop.

According to the Mufu Heights caretaker, Mureithi, the man has been around the premises at least twice.

He is believed to be working for a moving company.

“We suspect that he works for a moving company and he helped a tenant to either move in or out and he came back and surveyed the building sometime in September. He has returned and a tenant has lost a laptop,” Mureithi said.

The first time the suspect visited the flats, a tenant allegedly lost a wristwatch.

The matter has since been reported at Kasarani Police Station.

