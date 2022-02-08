Camp Nou To Be Renamed in Landmark Deal

Barcelona’s iconic home could be renamed the Spotify Nou Camp after a whopping £237million sponsorship deal was agreed, according to reports.

The music-based platform have penned a three-season contract to have their logo on both the shirts and training attire of the LaLiga club’s men’s and women’s teams.

Barcelona refused to have any sponsorship on their shirts until a ground-breaking move in 2006.

And even then it was the Unicef charity that became the first.

But in 2011 they broke with tradition to sign a deal with Qatar Foundation, which eventually became Qatar Airways, until 2017.

A €55m-a-year agreement with Rakuten began that year but will expire at the end of the current campaign.

Barcelona have been reviewing options in the last few months, and despite the much-publicised financial woes that led to the departure of Lionel Messi and huge pay-cuts, they are still attracting plenty of commercial interest.

Both Polkadot and VeganNation have both been linked with sponsorship interest.

The two cryptocurrency companies are believed to have offered a mega package worth over £67m – the largest sponsorship package in football.

But Barcelona now appear close to agreeing sponsorship worth nearly £240m with Spotify just months after the company’s owner Daniel Ek failed in a bid to buy Arsenal from Stan Kroenke.

