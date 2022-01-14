Cameroonian “Wash wash” Suspect Released on Sh10 Million Bond

On Friday, a Cameroonian national was charged with possessing counterfeit dollar banknotes worth Sh283.5 million.

According to the courts, Timson Babila aka Jeremy was caught in possession of 100-dollar bills worth USD 2.5 million, which were meant to look like dollar bills.

Babila entered a not guilty plea and was released on a Sh10 million bond.

Babila was among three Cameroonian nationals arrested on Thursday by officers from the DCI’s Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit (ECCU) for allegedly collecting money from an Australian-born Kenyan businessman.

Read: Three Cameroonian “Wash wash” Suspects Arrested in Kilimani for Stealing Sh800,000 from Australian Businessman

After the victim informed sleuths, Timson Babila, Ernest Abeng Ahuo, and Ayong Ronald Aku were apprehended at a hotel in Kilimani.

The trio that resides in Ruaka, Kiambu county, according to DCI enticed clients by duping them that they will make quick cash after cleaning their fake dollars and turning them into real money.

“In order to make this happen, the suspect first asks his victims for genuine money for the purchase of chemicals and other materials used to clean the fake notes, usually locked steel boxes,” said DCI.

“A trap was laid at a local establishment and the suspect together with his abettors, fell for it hoping to make a killing of a lifetime,” continued DCI.

Detectives recovered a black steel box from the suspects.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...