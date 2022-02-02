Cameroon Players Donate Kshs9 Million Bonus To Stampede Victims

Cameroon players have chosen to donate Kshs9 million winning bonus to victims of the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembe stampede.

Up to eight perished as they tried to gain entry ahead of the Indomitable Lions quarters clash against Cameroon with over fifty injured.

The hosts won 2-0 earning themselves the bonus.

Read: Afcon: Six Reported Dead In Stadium Stampede

“The Indomitable Lions asked the FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o that their bonus of $85,585.63 for their qualification to the last 16 at the AFCON be given to the victims of the stampede that took place at Olembe on the 24 January,” said the team spokesman Serge Leopold Guiffo.

The facility was temporarily banned, but will again resume hosting matches ahead of semis and final games.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...