COVID-19: Cameroon Abandons Season, Declares Champions

Cameroon has cancelled 2019-20 season over Coronavirus and declared champions in various leagues.

FECAFOOT, the country’s football body made the call Tuesday after consultation with the government.

Like in most countries, football activities were muted in the country to help curb person to person spread of the virus.

With six round of matches to go, PWD Social Club of Bamenda were declared Elite One, the country’stop flight champions, while Astres of Douala, Elite Two winners.

Women’s championships went to Louves Minprof of Yaounde.

In the women’s championship, no club will be relegated from the topflight championship.

Champions for the first time in 54 years, PWD will represent the country in the CAF Champions League while runners up Cotonsport of Garoua will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2020/2021 season.

This comes Eight weeks after the Championships were halted following the outbreak of the CoronaVirus pandemic in Cameroon.

Cameroon joins the likes of Mauritius Island, Guinea,Kenya, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso who have officially abandoned their domestic championship for this football season.

