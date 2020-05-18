Chelsea Prodigy Callum Hudson-Odoi In Trouble Following Row With A Model

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested after an alleged row with a model.

The England international, 19, was arrested by Metropolitan Police in the early hours of Sunday morning at his West London apartment after officers investigated a call from the woman in question.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested by officers and taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.”

Hudson-Odoi has been spending lockdown at home, with professional football in England suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was one the first footballers to test positive for Covid-19, but experienced only minor symptoms.

Speaking at the start of April, he said: “I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

“I had it [the illness] three weeks ago now I think, on a Monday when I felt a bit hot and I was thinking this is a bit unusual, why do I feel this hot. The next day I was feeling back to normal.

“I thought it was just a minor temperature thing, but obviously it wasn’t. I said to myself this wasn’t actually that bad, the symptoms, and I said to myself “I feel good, I feel better.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu