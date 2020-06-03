Calendar Of Live Sporting Events On DStv and GOtv This June

Following a couple of months of limited sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are slowly starting to get back to normal around the world and the amount of live action available to SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will increase significantly this month.

For football fans, this includes the resumption of three major European leagues: the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. All three confirmed their restart dates last week, with Spain’s La Liga the first to return on the evening of Thursday June 11 with the Seville derby of Sevilla v Real Betis. A further nine fixtures to complete a full round will be played over the weekend of 12-14 June.

La Liga’s resumption sees the titanic title tussle between Barcelona and Real Madrid come back into focus, with just two points separating the teams at the top of the log. Los Blancos appeared to have more momentum behind them, having beaten Barca in Madrid in early March before the league was suspended, but the break has since allowed the Catalans to regroup and recover from a major spate of injuries.

The next to follow in resuming will be the Premier League, which will hold two catch-up fixtures – Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United – on Wednesday June 17, before a first full round of fixtures running from Friday June 19 to Monday June 22.

All eyes will be on leaders Liverpool, who only need 2 more wins in order to be crowned 2019/2020 champions, their first top-flight championship in 30 years. Their first game back will be away to Everton (with the match possibly set to be played at a neutral venue) – depending on the result of Manchester City’s earlier matches, the Reds could clinch the title with victor against their cross-town rivals.

Italy’s Serie A will also resume on the weekend of June 19-21, and bring with it one of the most thrilling title races anywhere in Europe. Champions Juventus hold a one-point lead over nearest chasers Lazio, who have become one of the most entertaining and effective teams in the Italian top flight. Internazionale are also on the fringes of the title race and could bring themselves back into contention if they win their game in hand.

Football is not the only sport which will be returning live to SuperSport, in the coming days and weeks: Rugby makes a comeback with New Zealand’s domestic Aotearoa on the weekend of June 13-14 (the Highlanders take on the Chiefs and the Blues host the Hurricanes), golf’s PGA Tour will hold the Charles Schwab Challenge from 11 to 14 June, and even IAAF Athletics is back on the calendar with the Oslo Impossible Games on 11 June.

There’s also horse racing (the Investec Coronation Cup on Friday June 5), IndyCar (the Genesys 600 on Sunday June 7) and the continuation of series which have already been holding live events through these troubled times, including UFC 250 (Sunday June 7), the NASCAR Cup (June 7, 11 and 14) and WWE’s latest pay-per-view special, ‘Backlash’ on Monday June 15.

Formula 1

The start of the 2020 Formula 1 season has been confirmed on July 5, with the opening race scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Sunday July 5.

The 2020 Formula 1 season – which almost began in Australia in March but was cancelled late in the day due to world events, and has remained suspended ever since – will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12 followed by six other grands prix in Europe. There will then be a two-week break before two consecutive races in Britain and events in Spain, Belgium and Italy. The British Grands Prix at Silverstone will be held August 2 and 9, followed immediately by the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona on August 16. The Belgian and Italian Grands Prix will complete the European part of the season on their original dates of 30 August and 6 September.

Formula 1 said it hoped to have between 15 and 18 races in total, with the season being completed in December. Details of the remaining races will be confirmed in due course.

Formula 1 calendar

3-5 July: Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

10-12 July: Steiermark Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

17-19 July: Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring, Budapest)

31 July-2 August: British Grand Prix (Silverstone, Northamptonshire)

7-9 August: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone, Northamptonshire)

14-16 August: Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona)

28-30 August: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot)

4-6 September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza, Milan)

Major football leagues returning – Broadcast schedules all time EAT

La Liga:

Thursday 11 June

22:00: Sevilla v Real Betis

Friday 12 June

19:30: Granada v Getafe

22:00: Valencia v Levante

Saturday 13 June

13:00: Espanyol v Deportivo Alaves

17:00: Celta Vigo v Villarreal

19:30: Leganes v Real Valladolid

22:00: Mallorca v Barcelona

Sunday 14 June

13:00: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

19:30: Real Madrid v Eibar

22:00: Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Premier League:

Wednesday 17 June

TBD: Manchester City v Arsenal

TBD: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Friday 19 June – Monday 22 June

First full round of Premier League return

Serie A:

Friday 19 June – Monday 22 June

First full round of Serie A return

Major live events over the next two weeks on SuperSport – Confirmed broadcast schedules

Friday 5 June

14:30: Horse racing: Investec Coronation Cup – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 10 and SuperSport

Sunday 7 June

02:00: MMA: UFC 250 preliminary card – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 11

02:40: IndyCar: Genesys 600 – LIVE on SuperSport 2 and SuperSport 8

04:00: MMA: UFC 250 main card – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 11

21:00: NASCAR Cup: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – LIVE on SuperSport 2 and SuperSport 8

Thursday 11 June

01:00: NASCAR Cup: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – LIVE on SuperSport 2 and SuperSport 8

20:00: IAAF Diamond League: Oslo Impossible Games – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 8 and SuperSport Select Go 3

21:00: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 1 – LIVE on SuperSport 6

Friday 12 June

22:00: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 2 – LIVE on SuperSport 6

Saturday 13 June

07:00: Aotearoa Rugby: Highlanders v Chiefs – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 5

19:00: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 – LIVE on SuperSport 6

Sunday 14 June

05:00: Aotearoa Rugby: Blues v Hurricanes – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 5

19:00: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge Day 4 – LIVE on SuperSport 6

21:30: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 – LIVE on SuperSport 2 and SuperSport 8

Monday 15 June

01:00: WWE Pay-per-view: Backlash – LIVE on SuperSport 1, SuperSport 4, SuperSport 9, SuperSport Select Go 5 and WWE Channel 128

