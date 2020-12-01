Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi Threatens To Quit After Crowd Attacked Him (Video)

Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi has threatened to quit his job after youths from his constituency disrupted an event.

Hamisi was launching an administration complex at the Masinde Muliro Secondary School when a rowdy crowd beat and left him with injuries.

Speaking to the people after reporting the matter to the police, the legislator said he did not have to be their MP.

“I would not have gone to the Police if I had not been beaten up. I was beaten and even injured and this should not continue.

“I do not have to be a Member of Parliament. If beating me is what it means to be an MP, then I would rather resign and go back home to my wife and children,” he complained.

An irate Hamisi noted that achieving his mandate would be made difficult if youths attacked him at every turn.

“Every time I come to launch something in my constituency, I have to be countered by irate youth yet after 5 years, you will say I did not perform. I come to launch a school and youth beat me up and chase me away,” he continued.

He added: “I have helped so many youth in this constituency. I not only use funds given to me by the government but also from my salary.”

