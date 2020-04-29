COVID-19: Caf Seeks Clarity From Members On 2019/20 Season Completion Plans

CAF, Africa’s football body, has asked member associations to declare by Tuesday next week how they intend to conclude the 2019/20 season.

Most domestic leagues and cup competitions in Africa and a cross the world were halted amidst the Coronavirus pandemic which has to continued to wreck havoc.

To help plan for next season, CAF now wants to know how its members plan to end their seasons by either completion or annulment.

“Caf is closely monitoring the situation with the stakeholders to know when our Interclub competition would resume which would help us determine to what extent we can be flexible with the teams engagement for next season.

Once we determine the date we are able to resume footballing activities, we would advise you when the leagues must be completed and concessions that would be made with regards to names submission, player registration and date next season will commence,” says a Caf letter to all member associations.

No other league apart from Burundi’s has been completed in Africa and none has been annuled.

In a recent interview with a local newspaper, Kenyan Premier League Chief Executive Officer, Jack Oguda, said the league stands postponed indefinitely pending government’s further directives on public gatherings.

All public gatherings remain banned in the country as a measure to help curb person to person spread of the COVID-19.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on the other hand has made it known that incase KPL fails to colclude the season, the will refer to the rule book to declare the winner using mid-season table standings, this would see Gor Mahia retain their title for the fourth time on the bounce.

