Caf Seals Harambee Stars Fate, Confirms Uganda’s Qualification

Caf, the continental football body has confirmed that Kenya is out of qualification for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations, Awcon.

The Harambee Starlets were face neighbors Uganda in the final round qualifying double header, but to their name is missing in the final fixtures set for next week.

“Due to Kenya’s withdrawal, Uganda became the first team to officially join hosts Morocco for the final twelve-team tournament.

“Ten places remain to be filled.”

A letter written by former secretary general of the defunct Football Kenya Federation,FKF Barry Otieno detailing inability to host international games ended Starlets hopes.

The government disbanded the FKF executive in November last year citing embezzlement and installed a Caretaker Committee to run its affairs.

FIFA, the global football body, has however refused to recognise the retired judge Aaron Ringera led committee.

Fixtures:

First leg (16, 17, 18 February 2022)

16.02.2022

· 13h00 GMT: Burundi – Djibouti (Stade Urukundo, Ngozi)

· 13h00 GMT: Zambia – Namibia (Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka)

· 15h30 GMT: Guinea-Bissau – Burkina Faso (Estadio 24 de Setembro, Bissau)

· 16h30 GMT: Senegal – Mali (Stade Lat-Dior, Thiès)

17.02.2022

· 15h00 GMT: Togo – Gabon (Stade de Kegué, Lomé)

18.02.2022

· 13h00 GMT: Zimbabwe – Botswana (National Sports Stadium, Harare)

· 14h00 GMT: South Africa – Algeria (Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg)

· 14h00 GMT: Tunisia – Equatorial Guinea (Stade de Solimane, Solimane)

· 14h30 GMT: Cameroon – Gambia (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé)

· 15h00 GMT: Nigeria – Côte d’Ivoire (National Stadium, Abuja)

