Caf Issues International Football Calendar For Clubs

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued the 2020/21 interclub season calendar.

For the fourth time on the bounce, multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will fly the country’s flag in the Champions League.

Clubs intending to feature in the championships, including the Confederation Cup, will have the first window to register players from October 21 to November 10.

The paid registration window will run from 11 – 20 November, while the first leg matches of the preliminary round will be played between 27-29 November with return matches booked for 4-6 December.

Second Preliminary round matches are scheduled for 22-23 December 2020 and 5-6 January 2021.

Gor Mahia have been busy in the transfer window, but are yet to resume training as the government is yet to give the green light.

