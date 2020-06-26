CAF To Inspect Newly Refurbished Nyayo Stadium

CAF, the Africa’s football body, will access newly refurbished Nyayo Stadium’s suitably to host international matches.

Inspectors are expected in the country once the Coronavirus pandemic abates and travel restrictions eased, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed.

Officials from FKF, led by International Matches Organising Committee (IMOC) chairman Michael Majua, visited the facility on Thursday and gave their recommendations on what should be improved on for it to pass the CAF test.

Final touches on the Kenya’s second largest stadium is going on ahead of its official unveiling end of this month.

“We are happy with the progress made this far since it is evident a lot has clearly been put in to make this stadium what it is now,” said Majua.

“Some areas, however, need to be improved to suit CAF and FIFA requirements, and we are happy to share with Sports Kenya with a view of having this stadium fully ready for the upcoming international matches,” he added.

The committee is in the coming days set to present its recommendations to the Ministry of Sports.

Apart from Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, no other sporting facility in the country meets international standards.

